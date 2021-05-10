Amara Raja resumes operations at Chittoor, Tirupati plants

TIRUPATI

10 May 2021 00:25 IST

Will continue to engage closely with APPCB to resolve issues, it says

Having secured the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s interim suspension of the orders passed by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), the Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) has resumed operations at its plants at Nunegundlapalli (near Chittoor) and Karakambadi (near Tirupati).

Back in the saddle, the company has exuded confidence of meeting all its supply commitments and has assured its stakeholders that the temporary disruption caused during the last few days will not have any material impact on its operations or order book.

“We have taken proactive measures to ensure that all our obligations to supply products and services to our customers are met in a timely manner without causing any inconvenience whatsoever. We are assessing the impact of the short-term disruption, and are gearing up to sufficiently cater to the demands of all customers and business partners,” a company spokesperson said.

Advertising

Advertising

ARBL also announced to “continue to engage closely with the APPCB” to resolve any potential issues, referring to the board’s complaint on violation of environmental norms.

The company reiterated its commitment to comply with all the regulatory requirements by placing highest priority on environment, the health and safety of its workforce.