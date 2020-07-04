Alluri’s contribution to freedom struggle recalled

KAKINADA

04 July 2020 22:41 IST

People from all walks of life, including officials, on Saturday celebrated the 124th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Seetarama Raju across East Godavari district, recalling his contribution in the freedom struggle. In Kakinada, District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy accompanied by public representatives offered a floral tribute to the Alluri statue. In Rampachodavaram, ITDA In-Charge Project Officer Praveen Adithya recalled the services of Alluri. Various social service organisations across the Rampa and Chintoor agencies celebrated the birth anniversary.

