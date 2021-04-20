Allot 50% beds in hospitals for COVID patients

VIJAYAWADA

20 April 2021

MLA asks officials to set up COVID Care Centres

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao has directed the district administration to ramp up COVID treatment facilities by allocating 50% of the hospital beds in the district for COVID patients.

At a review meeting with the district administration officials Mr. Srinivasa Rao said half of the beds in every hospital should be made available for COVID treatment under Aarogyasri scheme as the impact of second wave was severe and more patients were needing treatment.

He said officials should maintain details of all the COVID patients being treated in hospitals and they should be able to submit the same by the next meeting.

Central MLA and Brahmin Welfare Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu asked the officials to set up COVID Care Centres for people who could not afford home isolation and private hospitals. He asked officials to put up treatment charges on notice boards at all the private hospitals.

District COVID Special Officer K. Sunitha, District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Joint Collectors K. Madhavi Latha, L. Siva Shankar and others were present.