Allot 50% beds in health hub hospitals to Aarogyasri patients: CM

GUNTUR

15 September 2021 00:30 IST

‘Healthcare services should not be interrupted owing to lack of staff’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to ensure that 50% of the beds in the hospitals being set up in the health hubs are allotted to patients seeking treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Chairing a review meeting on the coronavirus pandemic situation in the State on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the benefits of the Aarogyasri scheme were better than that of health insurance schemes. The hospitals that allotted more beds to Aarogyasri patients would get a priority in the upcoming health hubs.

“One of the members in every hospital board in the health hubs should be a government official or a representative. Doctors willing to serve in their home state can work in health hubs. Focus should be on establishing hospitals that provided essential services such as organ transplantation in the health hubs and priority should be given to the hospitals that run on a non-profit basis. People should not go to other states for treatment,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister gave nod to appointment of special officers in hospitals—from CHCs to teaching hospitals—for maintenance of the premises, saying that they would be held responsible for management of building services, facility and biomedical waste.

He asked the officials to focus on the designs of newly constructed teaching hospitals to ensure that they were in line with the best practices. “Services offered in government hospitals should be on par with that of their corporate counterparts. There should be a strong monitoring on maintenance of hospitals. Services should not be interrupted due to lack of staff,” he said, adding that action should be taken on the staff who are on leave beyond the stipulated days.

Family doctor concept

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the details regarding the family doctor concept. Policies have been made to ensure medical services at least two times a month in each village secretariat through ‘104’ services.

The family doctors concept will be implemented in 258 mandals on November 15 and it will be extended to across the State by January 26, 2022, the officials said. The Chief Minister asked them to prepare SOPs for village clinics and ensure availability of two doctors in each PHC so that one is available in PHC while the other can be engaged in through ‘104’ services.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, 104 Call Centre in-charge A. Babu, Health Commissioner K. Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO V. Vinay Chand, APMSIDC Vice-Chairman and MD Muralidhar Reddy, Industries Director J.V.N. Subramaniam and other officials were present in the meeting.