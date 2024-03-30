ADVERTISEMENT

Alliance with NDA is only for the State’s development, says TDP’s Chittoor MP candidate

March 30, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Daggumalla Prasada Rao highlights the various ways in which the State has developed when TDP allied with the NDA in the past, in the 1990s and 2014-19

The Hindu Bureau

TDP candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency, Daggumalla Prasada Rao, speaking at an introductory meet with the BJP and JSP cadre at SR Puram in Chittoor district on Saturday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency, Daggumalla Prasada Rao, a former IRS officer observed that the TDP joined the NDA to bring development to Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Rao attended the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) introductory meeting on Saturday, organised by BJP district president Jagadishwar Naidu at Sri Rangaraja Puram mandal headquarters in Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency.

The former IRS officer spoke about how the State had developed in several ways when the TDP allied with the NDA in the past, in the 1990s and 2014-19. Criticising the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, he said that progress had been stunted and employment generation became a ‘myth’ in the State, under its rule over the past 5 years.

Mr. Rao promised to develop the Chittoor Parliamentary constituency, which included TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu’s constituency Kuppam. He urged BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) cadre to work hard for his victory in the upcoming elections.

Mr. Jagadishwar Naidu also stated that the double-engine government of the NDA would help rejuvenate the State economy.

