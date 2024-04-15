ADVERTISEMENT

Alliance leaders complain to Governor on stone attacks  

April 15, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance coming out of the Raj Bhavan after submitting a memorandum on stone-throwing incidents, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

A delegation of the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance comprising Varla Ramaiah, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Konakalla Narayana Rao, Md. Ahmed Shariff, Gade Venkateswara Rao and Pathuri Nagabhushanam submitted a memorandum to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan here on April 15 (Monday), seeking his intervention to ensure the smooth conduct of elections in the wake of the stone-throwing incidents in which TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan had a miraculous escape.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Ramaiah said the alliance leaders also told the Governor that the stone-hurling at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was stage-managed and it should be inquired into by the CBI to dig out the facts.  Besides, they complained to the Governor that as part of its ‘‘bid to hush up the cases foisted on Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’‘, the CID got some crucial papers burnt. They sought the transfer of the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, expressing the apprehension that conducting the elections in a smooth and transparent manner was not possible if they were at the helm of affairs. 

