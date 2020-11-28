All India Craft Bazaar evokes good response

As many as 150 stalls have been set up at the Craft Bazaar in Srikakulam.

SRIKAKULAM

28 November 2020 00:20 IST

Artisans from all over India have converged in Srikakulam with their wares

The All India Craft Bazaar organised at Day and Night Junction in Srikakulam has something on sale for everyone.

Traders from across the country have converged at the bazaar to ply their wares. Saris, dress material, carpets, toys and jewellery from Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, among other States, are the prime attractions at the bazaar.

Advertising

Advertising

Artisans who have lost their livelihood due to the lockdown are hopeful of tiding over their losses by making brisk business at the bazaar ahead of the Christmas, New Year and Sankranti festive season.

The bazaar, which began on November 24, will continue on the same premises till January 26. The bazaar, which has come up on a spacious ground, is expected to ensure social distancing and other COVID-19 safety norms, thus providing customers a quality shopping time.

“Society’s support is highly needed for artisans in the current period. We are hopeful of achieving decent business for all the artisans with the improvement in economic activity in rural and urban areas,” said Mohammad Nasim, president of Visakha Artisans Development Society which coordinated the establishment of a Craft Bazaar in Srikakulam. K.A. Bala, an artisan, came all the way from Srinagar to sell saris expressed happiness over the good response from customers.

“There is a strong demand for saris from other States, Kashmir in particular. Kashmiri saris have a distinct look and are also affordable. The price range is between ₹800 and ₹2,600,” he said.

Spoilt for choice

Customers are appreciating the display of Kalamkari and Patiala dress materials, Madhubani paintings, stone photos and Etikoppaka toys. “The lockdown and restrictions on shopping malls have left us with no options to do our festive shopping. Now, we are able to shop in a relaxed manner at the Craft Bazaar as many varieties are available at one place. Moreover, it is also safe here with little congestion and crowds,” said K. Deepika, a resident of PN Colony. “It is difficult to get good quality curtains and carpets made by Uttar Pradesh artisans. Rates will be very high in regular shops even if stocks are available. Fortunately, we have a wide range to select from at the Craft Bazaar and the prices are also quite reasonable,” said Y. Lakshmi, a resident of Official Colony.