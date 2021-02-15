All districts in A.P. report new cases in single digit

VIJAYAWADA

State records zero deaths in 24 hours

The State reported no COVID death and 55 new infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning as all the district registered new cases only in single-digit. During the same period, 117 patients recovered, leaving only 735 active cases in the State.

The number of recoveries has increased to 8,80,972 and the recovery rate slightly went up to 99.11%.

The cumulative tally was put at 8,88,869, while the toll remained unchanged at 7,162.

In the past day, 28,788 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 0.19%. So far, 1.354 crore samples have been tested in the State.

The overall positivity rate was put at 6.56% while the tests per million count in the State has increased to 2.53 lakh

Chittoor and West Godavari distriucts reported nine new cases each while Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore reported six new cases each.

Kadapa reported five new cases, foloowed by East Godavari (4), Visakhapatnam (2), Kurnool and Vizianagaram ( one case each) in the past day.

Prakasam and Srikakulam registered zero new infections. More than 36% of the total active cases are in Chittoor (155) and Krishna (111) districts.

Srikakulam had only six active cases as of Sunday morning.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,360), West Godavari (94,286), Chittoor (87,209), Guntur (75,615), Anantapur (67,695), Nellore (62,398), Prakasam (62,193), Kurnool (60,847), Visakhapatnam (59,924), Kadapa (55,316), Krishna (48,820), Srikakulam (46,162) and Vizianagaram (41,149).