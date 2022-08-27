All building construction works will be completed in time, says NTR Collector

ADVERTISEMENT

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said that all the building construction works taken up in the district would completed within the stipulated time and all arrangements for the same were made.

Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister K.S. Jawahar Reddy held a review meeting with the District Collectors on Saturday on the construction works. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao said that 268 secretariats were sanctioned in the district and the construction of 148 of them was completed, while of the 260 Rythu Bharosa Kendram buildings sanctioned 74 were constructed.

Similarly, 51 out of 239 YSR Health Clinic buildings were constructed and 17 are in the finishing stage, Mr. Rao said.