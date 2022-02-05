‘Aksharabhyasams’ performed outside the premises of Gnana Saraswati temple

Parents performing Akshrabhyasams for their kids out side the premises of Gnana Saraswati temple of Vizianagaram on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

VIZIANAGARAM

05 February 2022 12:42 IST

Government rule forced temple authorities to impose restrictions

:

Hundreds of parents who came along with kids for Aksharabhyasams were disappointed on Saturday with the lack of permission for Aksharabhyasams within the premises of Gnana Saraswati temple on Ring Road in Vizianagaram. The government’s orders restricted the presence of large number of devotees in temples.

The government reportedly issued orders to all the temples not to allow any special prayers as it might lead to the spread of Covid-19. In a helpless condition, the temple authorities cancelled Aksharabhyasams on the day of Vasanta Panchami which is considered to be the most auspicious day for initiation of education for children.

Normally, 3,000 families from different parts of the north Andhra region and Odisha come to Gnana Saraswati Devi temple for Aksharabhyasams as it is considered to be the biggest temple for Goddess Saraswati in Andhra Pradesh. With the denial of permission, many parents performed Aksharabhyasams at the entrance and nearby premises.

Normally, priests help kids in the initiation of education while invoking divine blessings for them with special prayers and chanting of Vedic slokas.

Without the support of priests, the parents themselves completed the task by downloading slokas on their mobile phones. In fact, temple authorities informed about the cancellation of Aksharabhyasams this year.

However, many parents in remote areas did not know the information and came to the temple in the early hours. However, the temple authorities allowed the darshan of Goddess Saraswati while urging devotees to follow Covid-19 protocol including maintenance of social distance and wearing masks.

A temple executive said that they were also disappointed with the government rule for temples while allowing all activities including shopping, screening of movies and agitations of various organisations including employees.