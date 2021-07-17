Agriculture scientists get ICAR’s national award

VIZIANAGARAM

17 July 2021 01:47 IST

Principal Scientist T.S.S.K. Patro and his team of scientists Y. Sandhya Rani, U. Triveni, M.M.V. Srinivasa Rao and D. Anuradha of Plant Pathology-Agriculture Research Station on Friday bagged the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Award of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR)-New Delhi for their contribution in improving the socio-economic stature of tribal farmers of Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh.

The award which was constituted in 1977 is being presented every year for the scientists who are doing dedicated research in tribal and remote areas. The award carries ₹2 lakh cash prize and a citation.

Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and ICAR Director General T. Mahapatra presented the award online from the conference organised in New Delhi.

Acharya N.G. Ranga Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor A. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Director of Research-ANGRAU N. Trimurthulu and Associate Director of Research of North Coastal Zone N. Bharatha Lakshmi congratulated Mr. Patro and his team for getting the highest award of the country for their services to the tribal farmers of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and other parts of the State.