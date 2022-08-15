Agriculture, allied sectors will help East Godavari’s growth, says Minister

Tourism potential of the Godavari and places along the river will be explored: Venu Gopala Krishna

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
August 15, 2022 18:15 IST

Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography and District In-Charge Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Monday stated that agriculture and allied sectors would be the backbone for the all-round development of the newly created East Godavari district. 

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna hoisted the national flag during the 76 th Independence Day celebrations on the Arts College campus in Rajamahendravaram city. Accompanied by District Collector K. Madhavilatha, the Minister reviewed the Independence Day parade.

“The new district of East Godavari is the land of Sir Arthur Cotton and enjoyed the status of being the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh. It is blessed with all the sources to register a speedy growth on all fronts,” he said. 

Canals of the Godavari river were being modernised with Rs.155 crore to utilise the potential of the canal system. On health infrastructure, he said the Rs.470-crore government medical college would be functional from the next academic year.

“The tourism potential will be explored along the stretch of Kadiyam nurseries, Havelock bridge and Kovvuru along the banks of the Godavari. A sum of Rs.12 crore has been sanctioned for the renovation of Havelock bridge,” he said.

The Minister reviewed the Independence Day tableaux displayed by the government departments. The officials led by Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna greeted the family members of the freedom fighters, judicial officials, students and children.

