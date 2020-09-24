Agri varsity to be more farmer friendly

CHITTOOR

24 September 2020 20:00 IST

We are planning to link research activities with RBKs, says its V-C

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) wants to be more and more farmer friendly and a plan of action will be chalked out to link the varsity’s various developmental and research activities with the State government’s Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), according to its Vice-Chancellor A. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy. The Vice-Chancellor was on his maiden visit to SV Agricultural College at Tirupati on Thursday. After inaugurating the specially designed gym and laboratories for the students and faculty, Prof. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy spoke to the media.

He said that the action plan would give top priority to get connected to the Rythu Bharosa Kendras through the Regional Agriculture Research Stations, Krishi Vignan Kendras and District Agriculture Advisory and Transfer of Technology Centres (DAATT).

Expressing happiness at the finesse of various ongoing research projects of the varsity, Prof. Reddy said that serious efforts were on the anvil to place ANGRAU on the top of country’s agriculture universities. For efficacy of the academics and research activities, the ideas of the faculty and scientists would be taken from time to time, with the prime objective of transferring the emerging technologies from labs to land and contribute to the growth of the agriculture economy.

Later, he interacted with the faculty of various departments and made a review of the academic and infrastructure development in the agriculture college. The Vice-Chancellor also planted saplings on the campus.