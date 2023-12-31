Agitating sanitary workers block garbage vehicles in Ongole

December 31, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - ONGOLE

Police on Sunday removed agitating municipal workers and drivers of Clean AP vehicles here after they obstructed garbage-collection vehicles driven by private individuals hired by the corporation.

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers and Employees Union raised slogans that their demands, including equal pay for equal work, be met as their strike entered the sixth day on Sunday.

As garbage piled up at street corners, officials of the civic body hired private individuals to drive the garbage-collection vehicles.

Members of the special police wing accompanied the vehicles and whisked away agitating workers in waiting police vehicles.

The workers on contract also demanded that the YSR Congress Party government regularise their services as promised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his long march ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections.

