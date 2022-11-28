Advocates protest against transfer of two Andhra Pradesh High Court judges

November 28, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A section of the advocates practising at the High Court (HC) staged a demonstration on Monday in protest against the recent transfer of judges B. Devanand and D. Ramesh, on Monday. They formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to fight against the transfer which, they insisted, not only lacked transparency but also was arbitrary.

Advocates J. Sravan Kumar, D.S.N.V. Prasad Babu, Y. Koteswara Rao, Ashok and others said they would submit a memorandum to the Governor about the sudden transfer of the two judges, and would express their resentment by holding black flags and staging lunch - hour demonstrations in the coming days.

The JAC also said in a press release that the issue would be taken to the notice of the Union Minister of Law and Secretaries of the Ministries of Law and Home.

Monday’s protests came in the wake of a declaration by the Andhra Pradesh HC Advocates‘ Association (APHCAA) that the advocates cannot call for or participate in a strike nor associate with such an activity. APHCAA stated that it has not called for abstinence from court work and would urge the members not to obstruct the functioning of the court.