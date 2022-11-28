Advocates protest against transfer of two Andhra Pradesh High Court judges

November 28, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

They form a Joint Action Committee to fight against the transfer which they say lacked transparency

V. Raghavendra

A section of the advocates practising at the High Court (HC) staged a demonstration on Monday in protest against the recent transfer of judges B. Devanand and D. Ramesh, on Monday. They formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to fight against the transfer which, they insisted, not only lacked transparency but also was arbitrary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocates J. Sravan Kumar, D.S.N.V. Prasad Babu, Y. Koteswara Rao, Ashok and others said they would submit a memorandum to the Governor about the sudden transfer of the two judges, and would express their resentment by holding black flags and staging lunch - hour demonstrations in the coming days.

The JAC also said in a press release that the issue would be taken to the notice of the Union Minister of Law and Secretaries of the Ministries of Law and Home.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Monday’s protests came in the wake of a declaration by the Andhra Pradesh HC Advocates‘ Association (APHCAA) that the advocates cannot call for or participate in a strike nor associate with such an activity. APHCAA stated that it has not called for abstinence from court work and would urge the members not to obstruct the functioning of the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US