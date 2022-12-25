ADVERTISEMENT

Advanced SPY-PHI technology used at Manipal Hospitals to treat breast cancer

December 25, 2022 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Doctors at Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, have successfully treated breast cancer cases using the SPY-PHI technology.

The hospital administration claimed that it is one of the first hospitals in the State to use SPY-PHI technology which enables the visualisation of the lymphatics in real-time using a high-definition video camera.

Senior consultant surgical oncologist Dr. V. Dharmendra Kumar said that with the introduction of SPY-PHI technology, we now have the ability to visualise lymphatic flow during surgery. The technology has helped reduce arm morbidity among patients and has over 75 breast cancer successful surgeries and a 100 percent success rate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Using this tool surgeons can increase their ability to identify sentinel lymph nodes and also see if the tissue is adequately perfused during reconstructive surgery, he said.

Consultant surgical oncologist Dr. Dinesh Reddy said that SPY-PHI technology can also be used in plastic surgery, microsurgical, reconstructive and gastrointestinal procedures.

Hospital director Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi said that it is a milestone for Manipal Hospitals to have successfully performed 75 breast cancer surgeries using the SPY-PHI with a 100 percent success rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US