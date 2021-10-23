Adopt best practices in disposal of waste, Jagan tells officials

GUNTUR

23 October 2021 00:24 IST

‘Staff manning CLAP command control room should respond to complaints and take action’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asked the officials to accord top priority to cleanliness in villages, towns and cities.

During the review meeting on Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to adopt best practices in disposal of wastes harmful to the environment and people, and use latest technologies towards this end.

“I want the officers to ensure that there are no issues relating to hygiene and pollution in the urban local bodies and villages. The garbage should be removed regularly, and there should be no bad smell in the surroundings,” he said.

Power from waste

The officials informed the Chief Minister that a power plant that would generate electricity from waste was ready in Guntur. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on setting up such plants in the proposed areas.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to focus on maintenance of toilets and distribute dustbins to those who did not have them in the villages.

“Conduct tests on water and air pollution at the village clinics and get reports on sanitation in the villages, and take necessary measures,” Mr. Jagan said.

Asking the officials to ensure that the drinking water tanks are cleaned regularly, the Chief Minister directed that measures be taken to prevent the spread of diseases.

He also instructed the officials to set up sewage treatment plants wherever at required. Sewage water should not get stagnated in residential locations, he said.

The Chief Minister further directed the officials to appoint efficient persons in the command control room to oversee the implementation of the CLAP programmes. “They should respond to the complaints regularly and take appropriate measures,” he added.

Minister for Municipal and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, and a host of other officials were present.