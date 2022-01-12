Andhra Pradesh

Administrator General for HC appointed

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building at Nelapadu village capital area in Amaravati. | Photo Credit: V. Raju
P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA 12 January 2022 10:52 IST
Secretary, Legal and Legislative Affairs and Justice, Law Department, V. Sunitha released orders to this effect on January 11.

The government has appointed Janardhana Reddy Ponaka as Administrator General and Official Trustee for Andhra Pradesh High Court. Mr. Ponaka is the son of late Subba Reddy.Secretary, Legal and Legislative Affairs and Justice, Law Department, V. Sunitha released orders to this effect on January 11.

