Administrator General for HC appointed

VIJAYAWADA

12 January 2022 10:52 IST

The government has appointed Janardhana Reddy Ponaka as Administrator General and Official Trustee for Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The government has appointed Janardhana Reddy Ponaka as Administrator General and Official Trustee for Andhra Pradesh High Court. Mr. Ponaka is the son of late Subba Reddy.Secretary, Legal and Legislative Affairs and Justice, Law Department, V. Sunitha released orders to this effect on January 11.

