Adivasis slam govt. for implementing SC order

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 July 2021 00:52 IST

The apex court had struck down 100% quota for teaching jobs last year

The State government on Thursday came under fire from Adivasi outfits for agreeing to abide by a Supreme Court order abolishing the 100% reservation given to Scheduled Tribes in teaching posts at government schools in Scheduled Areas.

Leaders of the Girijana Sangham and the All India Girijana Udyogula Sangham condemned the decision of the State government to issue a memo directing the implementation of the Supreme Court order which was passed in April 2020.

At a roundtable, the Girijana Sangham leaders said that the State government, fearing reprisal from tribals, had chosen not to act on the Supreme Court order for a year. It has now cheated us by issuing the memo. Adivasis in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States had organised widespread protests against the orders of the Supreme Court, the Sangham leaders said.

At the Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) meeting held on June 19, 2020, a resolution was adopted to impress upon the President to issue orders upholding 100% reservation for tribals in Scheduled Areas as per Article 244 of the Constitution. But even after one year, no action was taken on it. The tribal association leaders said it was unfortunate that the State government, which had filed a review petition, has now issued a memo directing implementation of the orders.

Employees Union State executive president Boda Thoudanna said that the memo, issued by the State government, has held up recruitment for jobs in the tribal areas. The State government, instead of looking for alternative solutions, is going against the interests of the tribal people, he said, urging the government to cancel the memo.