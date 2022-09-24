Adhere to A.P. High Court orders during Maha Padayatra, police advise APS members

ADVERTISEMENT

Tension prevailed in Gudivada in Krishna district as the police mobilised forces to ensure that the Maha Padayatra currently under way by the members of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) is in conformity to the conditions laid down by the A.P. High Court.

The Amaravati to Arasavalli walkathon seeking that Amaravati be retained as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh and opposing the government’s decision to set up three capitals, entered the town on Saturday afternoon.

The police appealed to the samithi members to adhere to the court’s conditions while continuing their padayatra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police P. Joshua said stern action would be taken against those violating the conditions laid down by the court.

“The High Court has permitted the samithi to undertake the padayatra with 600 members. The Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi is advised to follow the directions of the court,” he said.

Action would be taken against those who make unnecessary comments and violate the police orders, Mr. Joshua warned.