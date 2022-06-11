Adapt to new education policy, teachers told

June 11, 2022 20:16 IST

They should become facilitators in new learning environment, say officials

A one-day orientation programme for school teachers and headmasters held here aimed at sensitising teachers on the paradigm shift in the education system.

Coming days after the results of Class 10 examination were released and questions being raised on the poor pass percentage, the meeting on Friday assumed significance. Senior officials of the School Education department, including Principal Secretary B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar and the Collectors of Guntur and Prakasam were present.

Mr. Rajasekhar exhorted the teachers to adapt to the new education policy while Mr. Suresh Kumar asked them to train students to become role models.

State SSA project director Vetri Selvi explained about the Google reading app and the new World Bank-aided project to equip teachers with new teaching methodologies under the New Education Policy. The ₹1,800 crore initiative, Supporting Andhra Learning Transformation Project, is expected to bring a transformation in the methods of teaching.

The Leadership For Equity would train teachers under the Teach Tool programme.

“Teachers should play the role of facilitators in the coming days and help students to develop their personality,“ said SCERT Director B. Pratap Reddy.

Thanks to Naadu-Nedu, all the government schools had better amenities and learning opportunities and teachers would also be provided with a QR code to help students study additional topics, he said.

School Examinations Director Devananda Reddy asked the teachers to prepare a lesson plan, year plan and action plan for the academic year 2022-23.

Collector of Guntur M. Venugopal Reddy said that education was among the top priority areas for the government. Collector of Palnadu Siva Sankar Lotheti said that teachers should also impart general life skills to students.