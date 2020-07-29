Activists stage protest demanding probe into atrocities against Dalits

ONGOLE

29 July 2020 06:08 IST

Activists of the Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangam(KVPS) and Dappu Artistes Association staged a demonstration in front of the statue of Dalit icon Dr. B.R.Ambedkar at Thuravagunta in protest against increasing atrocities against Dalits in the State.

Leading the protest along with Dappu Artistes Association district secretary E.Madhu Babu, KVPS district secretary B.Raghuram said instances like the alleged custodial death of a Dalit youth in Chirala, tonsuring of a Dalit in Seethanagaram and the gangrape of a girl near Madhurapudi showed that there was no respite for Dalits from atrocities even after a change in government.

Wearing black dresses as a mark of protest, they raised slogans pressing for a judicial probe into a series of atrocities against Dalits. They also demanded filling up of all vacancies in the SC/ST Commission and the Vigilance and Monitoring Committee at the district level, effective implementation of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and stern action against guilty.

