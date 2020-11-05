Active cases down to 2,338 in south coastal Andhra

NELLORE/ONGOLE

05 November 2020 00:28 IST

More than 1,500 persons recovered from COVID in south coastal Andhra Pradesh while the death toll also abated in Nellore and Prakasam districts in the last 24 hours.

The toll due to the pandemic remained static at 1,060 with Prakasam district accounting for 573 deaths so far and Nellore district for the rest, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Wednesday night.

Health authorities, who had been grappling with a large number of cases till recently, heaved a sigh of relief as discharges from hospitals in the two districts outnumbered fresh cases by 1,428 during the period

Fresh cases dipped to less than a few hundreds in a span of 24 hours, while several times more patients returned home on recovery which led to the drastic reduction in the caseload in the two districts. Currently, 2,338 cases are active in Prakasam and Nellore. Prakasam alone has just 1,038 active cases, as it registered 1,497 recoveries. So far, there have been 58,478 recoveries in the district.

While the total tally of positive cases rose to 60,089 in Prakasam with 70 testing positive in the last 24 hours, Nellore saw yet another bunch of 94 cases, pushing up the count to 61,438 and an equal number of persons(95) were discharged from hospitals in the district. So far, 60,138 patients had won the battle against the disease in the district.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Nellore district began third phase of the sero surveillance in public health centres, community health centres and urban health centres in Venkatagiri, Naidupeta, Sullurpeta and Kavali to assess the immunity level of people against COVID-19.