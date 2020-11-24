Abhayam app launched for safety of women passengers

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launching Abhayam app at his camp office, at Tadepalli. Home Minister M. Sucharitha is seen.

VIJAYAWADA

24 November 2020 01:14 IST

IoT-enabled devices will be initially fitted in 1,000 autorickshaws in Vizag

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched “Abhayam” mobile phone application which helps women and children travelling in taxis and autorickshaws to raise an alarm in case of any emergency.

To start with, 1,000 auto rickshaws equipped with Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled GPS devices would be rolled out in Visakhapatnam city.

About 5,000 vehicles would be brought on to the platform by February 1, 50,000 by July 1 and 1 lakh by November 2021 covering Vijayawada and Tirupati and other towns later.

Launching the app, Mr. Jagan said the government accorded top priority to the safety of women and children and that Andhra Pradesh was the first State to bring out a legislation (Disha Bill) for the security of women.

Disha police stations were set up and steps were taken for establishing special courts and posting dedicated public prosecutors to ensure speedy disposal of cases of attack on women. Women police constables were being attached to every village and ward secretariat to help women in distress.

Alert to police

To be operated by the Transport Department, the Abhayam app would help the women in alerting the police by pressing a panic button in the event of their landing in any trouble. Disha app is handled by the police

The policemen would be able to reach out to the women in need in 10 minutes by virtue of the vehicle tracking facility provided by the IoT-based system.

Passengers have to scan QR codes displayed on the vehicles to facilitate tracking.

Mr. Jagan said the autorickshaw drivers should not consider it as viewing them with suspicion. Rather, Abhayam sends a message that taxis and autorickshaws in the State were as safe as the vehicles operated by multi-national cab aggregators.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and Principal Secretary (Road Transport and Buildings) M.T. Krishna Babu and other officials were present.