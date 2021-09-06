A number of steps taken to develop higher education, says Prakash Javadekar

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 September 2021 17:43 IST

‘More than 2,000 Atal Tinkering Labs established with a vision to develop innovators’

Former Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said that the Centre has taken a number of initiatives to develop higher education in India. He was addressing a webinar organised by the Department of Electrical Engineering, Andhra University College of Engineering, on the theme ‘National Education Policy and HRD initiatives’.

Speaking about a few schemes, he said that introducing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking for institutions imparting higher education, including universities, has brought in a healthy competitive environment.

Mr. Javadekar said that the UGC has granted greater autonomy to universities having National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) score of 3.25 and above and this should give enough leverage to universities to design their own courses and curriculum in tune with the demand from the industries.

Mr. Javadekar said the Hackathon competition for students has given a fillip to the innovating young minds and Swayam courses will provide an integrated online course platform.

He pointed out that more than 2,000 Atal Tinkering Labs have been established with a vision to develop innovators and the National Digital Library will give the students the desired platform for bettering their knowledge.

On the NEP, he said that it is set to replace the 10+2 schooling system in India with a new 5+3+3+4 system.

G.V. Siva Krishna Rao, HoD, said that the department has been organising seminars and webinars on a regular basis, by maintaining the COVID-19 protocols, and has been a learning experience for the students.

This has increased the employability quotient of the students, he said.