A captain’s speech, literally

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a meeting with department Secretaries at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

GUNTUR

11 February 2021 01:27 IST

Chief Minister pats secretaries on achievements

After spending close to 10 years in the sweltering cauldron of politics and 20 months as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy remains a sportsman in his heart. Having been the captain of Nagarjuna House in Hyderabad Public School and a cricketer during his schooling days, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy seemed to have carried on the temperament into politics as well.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy began his speech at a meeting held with secretaries of various departments at Secretariat on Wednesday that a captain in a cricket team was not alone enough to win matches, emphasising that teamwork was important and later thanking all his team members for the achievements over the last 20 months, a day after the party supporters swept the gram panchayat elections.

After narrating the string of reforms launched during the last 20 months, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it was time to consolidate on the good work done during the last two years and compared to the present period as ‘middle overs’.

“Now after having done all the hard work, it is time for us to consolidate on the good start of our team. Everyone knows in cricket, a team loses focus if it relaxes in the middle overs and so I urge you to keep on working, introspect and coordinate for better results,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the revolutionary policies and welfare measures launched by the State government had caught the attention of everyone in the country. Be it the enactment of Disha Act, the institution of volunteers, ward and village secretariats, the reverse tendering of infrastructure projects and the review of PPAs in power projects, all these policy decisions have caught the imagination of the people across the country, he said.

DBT scheme

“We have also launched DBT scheme to ensure that the cash benefits reach the beneficiary directly. We have taken up a massive programme to give house sites for 30.92 lakh beneficiaries across the State and probably, ours is only State to utilise the Prime Minister Awas Yojana to its fullness,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister ended his speech by congratulating Chief Secretary Adityanath Das on coming up with the idea to have a meeting of secretaries and asked the officers to give their feedback on the implementation of the schemes to ensure good governance.

“It is a fact that we are still in financial problems. I remember Finance Secretary S.S. Rawat telling me that we have pending bill arrears of ₹60,000 crore, out of which ₹21,000 crore solely belong to electricity bills, but we are persisting and hope to come out of the crisis,” rounded off Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.