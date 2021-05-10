92 deaths and 22,164 new cases in State

VIJAYAWADA

10 May 2021

East Godavari registers highest single-day tally of 2,844 infections

The State reported 92 COVID-19 deaths and 22,164 new infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 12,87,603 and the toll to 8,707.

In the last one week, the State reported 571 deaths and 1.23 lakh infections.

The number of recoveries reached 10,88,264 with 18,832 patients recovering in the last one day. The recovery rate remained at 84.52%.

The daily positivity rate again crossed 20% as 21.01% of the 1,05,494 samples tested turned positive. The overall positivity rate of the 1.73 crore samples tested so far was 7.41%.

Three districts reported deaths in two digits – Guntur (12), Vizianagaram (11) and Visakhapatnam (10). They were followed by East Godavari (9), Anantapur (8), West Godavari (8), Nellore (7), Prakasam (6), Kurnool (6), Chittoor (5), Srikakulam (5) and Krishna (5). There were no fatalities in Kadapa.

East Godavari reported the highest single-day tally of 2,844 infections in 24 hours. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (2,206), Chittoor (2,169), Guntur (2,099), Anantapur (2,039), West Godavari (1,748), Nellore (1,574), Kurnool (1,568), Srikakulam (1,432), Kadapa (1,267), Krishna (1,240), Vizianagaram (998) and Prakasam (980).

The district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,63,193), Chittoor (1,39,937), Guntur (1,20,522), West Godavari (1,10,388), Anantapur (98,777), Visakhapatnam (97,819), Nellore (92,897), Kurnool (92,698), Srikakulam (85,356), Prakasam (82,968), Kadapa (71,914), Krishna (69,958) and Vizianagaram (58,281).