₹82 cr. water pipeline for Kurnool: Mayor

KURNOOL

07 June 2021 23:31 IST

Mayor B. Y. Ramaiah and Municipal Commissioner D.K. Balaji on Monday night announced that the State government had given the administrative sanction for the execution of a ₹82 crore project to bring drinking water from the Sunkesula Reservoir to the city.

At a press conference here, the Mayor said it was a great achievement for the new Council to get this project for the city, which would very soon be the Judicial Capital of the State. “We as such have a scarcity of water to serve the far-flung areas of the city and this project will come in handy,” he added.

Mr. Balaji said the State government had modified the ₹50.43 estimate for a similar scheme with administrative sanction in under G.O. Ms. No. 323, MA&UD (UBS) Department, of August 29, 2017, and issued G.O. No.266 dated June 7 (Monday) sanctioning ₹82 crore as the project estimate. A 23-km pipeline will be laid from the Sunkesula Reservoir to the Summer Storage Tank in the city.

Advertising

Advertising

The project will be called the Kurnool Municipal Corporation’s ‘Water Supply Improvement Scheme’ under AMRUT scheme. The project will be executed under AMRUT 2016-20 with the Centre bearing ₹14.32 cr., the State government ₹5.66 crore, and the Kurnool Municipal Corporation raising ₹62.02 crore under the revised funding pattern for the operation and maintenance of the scheme for seven years, including two years of defect liability period, Mr. Balaji added.