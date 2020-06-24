8 more COVID deaths, 462 new cases in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

24 June 2020 00:19 IST

27 deaths reported in past five days

The State witnessed eight new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day spike so far. The toll has gone up to 119 as three deaths occurred in each of Krishna and Kurnool and one each in Guntur and Kadapa.

In the past five days, 27 deaths were reported, and Krishna continued to register the highest deaths at 40, 37% of the total COVID deaths in the State with a mortality rate of 3.7% highest in the State and more than double of it. Kurnool with 38 deaths amounts to 32% of the State’s toll.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the State reported 462 new cases after 20,639 samples were tested during the past 24 hours. Of the total, 407 fresh cases are of locals. The overall tally mounted to 9,834, including 7,858 local cases, and 4,592 patients have recovered leaving 5,123 active patients.

East Godavari alone reported 87 new cases and Anantapur reported 68 new cases. They are followed by Kurnool (53), Guntur (50), Krishna (33), West Godavari (31), Chittoor (26), Kadapa (24), Visakhapatnam (21), Nellore (7), Prakasam (5), Srikakulam (1) and Vizianagaram (1). The State has so far tested 7.14 lakh samples. Meanwhile, with a high incidence of cases Anantapur overtook Guntur and is now the third most affected district after Kurnool and Krishna. The four districts account for 43% of the local cases.

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (1407), Krishna (1096), Anantapur (938), Guntur (852), East Godavari (706), West Godavari (635), Chittoor (617), Nellore (484), Kadapa (454), Visakhapatnam (326), Prakasam (172), Vizianagaram (91) and Srikakulam (60).