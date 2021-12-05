768 people get loan under housing scheme

VIJAYAWADA

05 December 2021 01:11 IST

Home loans were sanctioned to 768 beneficiaries of the APTIDCO housing scheme in the mega loan mela organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the Bank of Baroda here on Saturday.

Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh, who visited the loan mela programme, handed over loan sanction documents to 17 beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkatesh said the government had provided land for free to several beneficiaries under the housing for all scheme and 5,400 beneficiaries who sought bigger plots were given an option to raise a loan.

‘₹26.10 crore disbursed’

To facilitate the same, the loan mela was conducted and ₹26.10 crore through 14 branches of Bank of Baroda was disbursed through a single window, he said.

Some beneficiaries were given loans through Union Bank in the past and soon similar loan mela would be conducted by Canara Bank, he said

Bank of Baroda DGM Rajasekhar said 384 beneficiaries were given a loan of ₹3.15 lakh each and 384 beneficiaries were given a loan of ₹3.65 lakh each in a single day. He said VMC staff along with 14 branch managers, 32 resources persons and other officials worked together to disburse the loans on the spot.