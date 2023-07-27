74 cases settled in Lok Adalat of Railway Claims Tribunal

July 27, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

In view of the huge pendency of cases, the Railway Claims Tribunal, Amaravati Bench, organised a four-day Lok Adalat - 2023 Phase-I from July 24 to 27. During the four days, 73 cases were disposed of and an amount of ₹5.84 crore was settled as compensation for the claimants.

M. Ramakrishna, Divisional Railway Manager, Guntur Division, interacted with the claimants and said Lok Adalats would ensure speedy justice to victims and their families besides reducing pendency of cases.

The settled amount would be released immediately, he said.

Lok Adalats would be conducted at regular intervals to give early relief to the applicants, he added.

