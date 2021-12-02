₹70 lakh collected as garbage collection user charge in city

VIJAYAWADA

02 December 2021 22:07 IST

YSRCP floor leader in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation council A. Venkata Satyanarayana said that the user charges on the door-to-door garbage collection are being collected as per the Centre’s Swachh Bharat and State’s Clean Andhra Pradesh initiatives.

In a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Satyanarayana said the municipal council had approved the resolution to collect user charges from the households generating garbage in the city.

He said it was to streamline door-to-door garbage collection and avoid indiscriminate dumping and for the same reason the VMC was distributing three different coloured bins to collect segregated waste from households.

He said so far ₹70 lakh was collected from households as user charges. There were a 3,16,662 households in the city and ₹60 was collected in slums and ₹120 in other areas of the city.