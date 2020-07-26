52 deaths, 7,813 new COVID cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

26 July 2020 07:38 IST

The tally has gone up to 88,671 and the death toll increased to 985.

The State reported 52 new deaths and 7,813 fresh COVID cases in the past 24 hours as of Saturday morning. The tally has gone up to 88, 671 and the death toll increased to 985. The number of active cases drastically increased in the past few days and as of Saturday 44, 431 patients are undergoing treatment.

With 3,320 patients being discharged in the past day the number of recoveries stand at 43,255 and the recovery rate has come down to 48.78%.

Guntur district reported nine new deaths and its overall death toll has inched close to 100. West Godavari reported eight deaths and East Godavari, Kurnool and Krishna reported six deaths each. Chittoor district reported five deaths, while Vizianagaram reported four and Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam reported three deaths each. Similarly, Nellore and Prakasam reported one death each.

Advertising

Advertising

East Godavari has once again reported the highest number of the single-day tally of 1,324 cases. It is followed by West Godavari with 1,012 new cases and Visakhapatnam with 936 cases. They are followed by Kurnool (742), Anantapur (723), Guntur (656), Vizianagaram (523), Krishna (407), Srikakulam (349), Chittoor (300), Nellore (299), Kadapa (294) and Prakasam (248).

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: East Godavari (12,391), Kurnool (10,357), Guntur (9,456), Anantapur (8,989), West Godavari (7,553), Chittoor (6,869), Visakhapatnam (5,997), Krishna (5,248), Kadapa (4,361), Srikakulam (4,298), Nellore (4,025), Prakasam (3,307) and Vizianagaram (2,925).

Recovery rate

The recovery rate of the Krishna district is the highest in the State at 75%. Also, the district’s mortality rate is highest in the State at 2.65%. No other district has a mortality rate of more than 2%. During the past day, 53,681 samples were tested, and so far 15.95 lakh samples were tested.