₹5,000 incentive for plasma donors in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

31 July 2020 23:56 IST

To encourage plasma donation from people cured of COVID-19, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to pay an incentive of ₹5,000 to the donors and is taking more steps to provide better care to persons infected by the virus.

According to an official release, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to prepare standard operating procedures for improving the medical facilities and to ensure the availability of helpdesks at the COVID hospitals.

He directed officials to strictly monitor four aspects — medicines, treatment, food and hygiene — in the 138 COVID hospitals in the State.

Officials told the Chief Minister that so far 36,778 beds were available in 138 hospitals. Of the 70,446 active cases, 14,042 were undergoing treatment in hospitals, 18,753 persons were in COVID care centers, 35,660 in home isolation and 1,436 patients had been discharged as on Thursday. A total of 3,541 patients were being given oxygen or were on ventilators, and 28,911 oxygen beds were ready for use.

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Special K.S. Jawahar Reddy and other officials were present.