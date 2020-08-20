‘4S4U’ brings award for CID

GUNTUR

20 August 2020 23:20 IST

The Crime Investigation Department of the Andhra Pradesh Police has bagged the Digital Technology Sabha Award for August 2020.

The award has been given for the development of a portal ‘4S4U’, to enable citizens register complaints to the CID. Additional Director-General, AP CID, P.V. Sunil Kumar, who conceived the project, has said that the interactive portal has been chosen under Internet of Things category for the Digital Technology Sabha Award 2020. The award will be given at Digital Sabha Virtual Conference to be held during August 26-28, 2020.

This is the fourth award to be given to AP CID . In 2018, the AP CID received the award, followed by the Indian Express award for digital transformation, Technology Sabha award in January for developing an interactive dashboard for AP Police Housing Corporation and in August 2020, for developing an interactive portal enabling many women to register complaints online.

