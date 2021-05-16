39,000 people with COVID symptoms identified during fever survey in A.P.

Visually-challenged people seeking alms on a deserted road near Circuit House in Visakhapatnam during the curfew hours on Sunday.

Decision on the extension of curfew today, says Health Secretary

Health, Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal has said that more than 39,000 persons with COVID related symptoms were identified during the ongoing fever survey across the State and all the cases are being followed up by medical teams.

“As of Saturday evening, 39,000 persons with fever, cough and other symptoms associated with coronavirus infection have been identified during the survey being conducted by ANMs, medical officers and others. The survey is expected to be completed by Monday evening,” Mr. Singhal told the media.

Already 30% to 40% of the people identified with the symptoms have been referred for COVID testing and isolation kits have been given away to them, he said.

Black fungus

Referring to the mucormycosis infection (black fungus), he said a detailed analysis with all the hospitals in the State was going on and a clear picture will emerge soon.

“The Central government has allocated 1,600 vials of injection to treat mucormycosis and the government will make the purchases accordingly,” said Mr. Singhal.

He further said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State Cabinet will take a decision on the extension of partial curfew on Monday after reviewing the situation.