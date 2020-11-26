36,000 vendors in Krishna get interest-free loans of ₹10,000

VIJAYAWADA

26 November 2020

₹35.97 crore given away under Jagananna Thodu scheme, says Minister

Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas said that over 36,000 persons — mostly hawkers and street vendors — were given ₹35.97 crore under the Jagananna Thodu scheme that was launched on Wednesday, in Krishna district.

Mr. Srinivas, along with MLAs K. Parthasarathi, Government whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Jogi Ramesh, Malladi Vishnu and K. Anil Kumar, and Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, took part in a video-conference with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Srinivas said that the YSRCP government is implementing the programme in keeping with the promise made by Mr. Jagan during his padayatra.

He said the ₹10,000 interest-free loan is being given to vendors so that they can sustain in their ventures.

He said the vendors were identified through village and ward secretariats and anyone who is yet to register can approach the Secretariats before December 25.

Vendors who benefited from the programme include those running businesses in small shops of less than 25 square feet area, street vendors, pushcart vendors, vendors on highways and others.