₹35 lakh unaccounted cash seized, three held

18 October 2020 00:14 IST

Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) conducted raids at Bhavanipuram in the city and seized ₹35 lakh unaccounted cash.

They arrested three persons who were in possession of the amount. Police alerted the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax personnel on the seizure of the cash, said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

Based on the information, that one Satyendra Singh Rajput of Rajasthan was collecting the amount from R. Venkata Narayana of Vijayawada, and was allegedly prepared to hand over the cash to T. Satyanarayana of Guntur, the team led by CTF Additional DCP K.V. Srinivas Rao and ACP V.S.N. Varma, seized the cash and took the trio into custody.

Police seized a bike and three mobile phones from the traders. They were handed over to Bhavanipuram police, the police said.