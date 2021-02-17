346 panchayats go to polls in Anantapur today

Joint Collector Nishant Kumar overseeing the distribution of election material at Gooty marketyard.

ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL

17 February 2021 02:00 IST

Polling in the third phase of the gram panchayat elections will be held in Anantapur and Kurnool Revenue division areas on Wednesday with a large deployment of security personnel to keep the process peaceful.

While 23 sarpanches out of 369 in 19 mandals of Anantapur and 26 sarpanches out of 245 in Kurnool were elected unanimously, polling will be held for 346 sarpanches in Anantapur and 219 in Kurnool.

Joint Collector Nishant Kumar inspected the arrangements at Gooty and oversaw the distribution of ballot boxes and other polling material at the agriculture marketyard in Gooty.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu held a teleconference with the officials and asked them to ensure that the counting process was videographed and only the candidates and one agent be allowed during counting.

Kurnool District Collector G. Veerapandian and Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli at a joint press conference said that 2,204 polling stations will be manned by 6,604 polling staff and 2,500 security personnel.