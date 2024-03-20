34 TMC water available in Godavari, Sileru rivers say irrigation officials

March 20, 2024 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - DOWLESWARAM

Godavari Delta Chief Engineer R. Sateesh Kumar said that 34 TMC of water is available in the Godavari and Sileru rivers to meet irrigation and drinking water needs in the Godavari region. Farmers are in need of irrigation water for the Rabi crops.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sateesh Kumar said; “The Godavari region requires 19 TMC of water both to meet irrigation and drinking water needs in the summer. However, 34 TMC of water is available if the inflows from the Godavari and Sileru are combined.”

In December 2023, the irrigation officials sounded an alert about a shortfall of 8 TMC of water for the Rabi season due to the diversion of water for the Kaleshwaram project in Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This year, the Telangana government did not store the water in the Kaleshwaram project owing to technical problems. They have left 16 TMC of water which is stored at the Polavaram irrigation project, enabling us to meet the irrigation needs of the Godavari region in the Rabi season,” said Mr. Sateesh Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT