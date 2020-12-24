30 kg ganja seized, man from Delhi arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 December 2020 20:52 IST

The Dwaraka police arrested a 28-year-old man from Delhi, while he was allegedly trying to transport 30 kg dry ganja here on Wednesday night.

The arrested was identified as Shabbir (28), a resident of South Delhi.

According to police, on December 17, the accused came to Visakhapatnam in a flight. He met one of his contacts at Vizianagaram from whom he allegedly purchased 30 kg ganja for ₹45,000. He then came to Visakhapatnam and was nabbed by the police at Gurudwara Junction. The police found Shabbir packed ganja in his two suitcases.

Police said that the accused was planning to shift the ganja to Delhi, where it can be sold at high rate.

Police also informed media that the accused had faced loss in his garments business due to the lockdown and had decided to earn easy money through ganja smuggling.

Cases were booked.