30 fibre boats destroyed in fire in Kakinada

April 29, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 30 fibre boats were destroyed in a fire reportedly triggered by a short-circuit at a private boat building centre at Tallarevu area in Kakinada city. The incident occurred while the unit was closed on the night of April 28 (Friday). 

Kakinada District Fire Officer Ch. Ratnababu told The Hindu that there were no casualties in the mishap, in which nearly 30 fibre boats were burnt.

The boats were meant for spraying feed in aqua ponds. The fire services personnel upon receiving an alert reached the spot and brought the flames under control.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

