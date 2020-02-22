3-day conference of Indian Association of Lawyers in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

22 February 2020 00:47 IST

Former judges of Supreme Court, delegates from several States to attend the meet

The 10th National Conference of Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) is being held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here from February 22 to 24, said IAL A.P. president Muppalla Subba Rao.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Aftab Alam will be the chief guest, and Supreme Court former judge Justice P.B. Sawant and Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice A.V. Sesha Sai will be guests of honour at the inaugural function.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Subba Rao, who is also a member of the A.P. Bar Council, said that IAL national president Rajinder Singh Cheema, vice-president Niloufer Bhagwat, and A.P. Bar Council chairman Ganta Rama Rao will grace the occasion.

Reception Committee chairman Chalasani Ajay Kumar said that delegates from several States will attend the three-day conference. Dean of School of Law, Bennett University, Madabhushi Sridhar, A.P. High Court Advocates’ Association president Y.V. Ravi Prasad and others will speak at the event.