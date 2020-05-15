₹2,800 cr. released for Rythu Bharosa

VIJAYAWADA

15 May 2020 23:03 IST

Small farmers stand to gain most, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released ₹2,800 crore for the implementation of the ‘Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan’ scheme.

It will benefit 49,43,590 farmer families. They will get ₹7,500 as first instalment of which ₹2,000, amounting to ₹3,675 crore, was credited in April. In the second instalment, ₹4,000 will be disbursed in October for rabi and ₹2,000 during Sankranti taking the total amount to ₹13,500 for five years.

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan said 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Centres would start functioning from May 30.

He observed that as a majority of farmers are small, holding less than one hectare each. The financial assistance under the scheme would be useful in kick-starting agriculture operations.

The names of beneficiaries are displayed at the village secretariats. Farmers who might be left out can call 1902 help-line to get themselves covered.

The scheme is extended to tenant farmers and farmers cultivating endowment and also assigned land.

COVID relief measures

The CM said the government has spent ₹1,000 crore on COVID relief measures for farmers and the Marketing Department ensured that they got Minimum Support Price (MSP) by creating a market stabilisation fund.

Free power was being given to farmers from about 82% of the feeders and ‘YSR Janata Bazaars’ would be coming up soon. Quality seeds and fertilizers and other inputs would be available in those bazaars.