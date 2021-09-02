230 students from tribal villages in Vizag Agency appear for Polycet exam

The district police ferried 230 tribal students from interior parts of the Agency via special buses to the exam centres.

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 September 2021 00:58 IST

District Police’s Prerana programme helps them do so

As many as 230 tribal students from interior parts of Visakha Agency appeared for the Polycet-2021 examination here on Wednesday.

The students, who have little access to the mainstream, were facilitated by the Prerana programme of the District Police to write the examination.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Chintapalli ASP Tushar Dudi, three buses were arranged to ferry the students to the examination centres. They were brought from different locations and housed a day before at the Youth Training Centre, from where they were transported to the various examination centres.

The District Police also ensured that the hall tickets were door-delivered to the students residing at various areas such as Chintapalli, GK Veedhi, Sileru and G. Madugula, through the Mahila Police contingent. Basic financial aid was provided by the ITDA and food and logistics support was extended by the Chintapalli police.

“After the examination was over, they were again transported back to their native villages. Once the results are declared, we shall provide free access to the counselling process,” said Mr. Tushar.

This was the third Prerana programme after it was initiated in 2019. In the first and second Prerana programmes, 83 and 80 students cracked Polycet respectively and are currently pursuing diploma education at Prasanthi Polytechnic College, Atchutapuram, said Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam, B. Krishna Rao.