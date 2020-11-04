2,224 children rescued by policeduring ‘Operation Muskaan’

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal interacting with a rescued girl during a video conference with DGP D. Gautam Sawang, in Ongole on Wednesday.

ONGOLE

04 November 2020 21:41 IST

DGP interacts with child labourers through video link

A 12-year-old girl, who was rescued by the Prakasam Police during the ‘Operation Muskaan’ impressed Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang and other dignitaries during an interraction on vedio link from here on Wednesday.

Inkollu Salomi, a native from Surareddypalem village near Tangutur thanked the DGP for the support assured by him for continuing her studies. “I will study well and become a teacher,” said the girl.

Salomi was among 2,224 orphans and child labourers and streetchildren including 1,729 boys rescued from railway stations, bus stands, brick kilns and other places across Prkasam district by police, in coordination with the staff of other departments, during the ‘Operation Muskaan’ between October 28 and November 3.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said that 22 cases had been registered against those engaged child workers. He warned shopkeepers and other business establishments of punitive actios including jail if they were found engaging child workers.