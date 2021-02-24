20-year-old girl murdered by ‘jilted lover’

GUNTUR

24 February 2021 23:28 IST

A 20-year-old girl was murdered allegedly by her jilted lover at Palapadu village in Narsaraopet.

The shocking incident took place in the fields at Palpadu village. Police identified the victim as Anusha, hailing from Gollapadu village in Muppala mandal. The accused, identified as Harshavardhan, is from Bollapalli village in Vinukonda mandal.

According to the police, the boy and girl were studying at a private college in Narsaraopet. They reportedly skipped college and went to a nearby field, where they had an argument.

In the heat of the argument, Harshavardhan, the accused, allegedly smashed Anusha’s head with a stone and later strangled her.

Narsaraopet Rural Police, who rushed to the scene of crime, said that jealousy could be the reason for the murder. The accused reportedly surrendered at the Narsaraopet police station later.