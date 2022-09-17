15 junior colleges to get a facelift in East Godavari

MP, Collector launch renovation works of Rajahmundry Government Junior College

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
September 17, 2022 19:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

MP Margani Bharat and Collector K. Madhavilatha at the launch of works under Naadu-Nedu at Government Junior College in Rajamahendravaram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Local MP Margani Bharat on Saturday claimed that the State government’s policy on the renovation of junior colleges under the Naadu-Nedu scheme would change the face of Intermediate education in the State. 

Mr. Bharat and East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Saturday launched renovation works of Rajahmundry Government Junior College taken up at a cost of Rs.1.47 crore. 

Addressing the gathering of students, Mr. Bharat said that the State government was striving to liberate the Intermediate education from the clutches of private educational institutions by providing infrastructure and quality instruction in government institutions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said 15 Government Junior Colleges would be renovated under the Naadu-Nedu scheme in East Godavari district. A sum of Rs.79 lakh had been granted for Government Junior College at Dowleswaram and Rs.68 lakh for Government Junior College, Muramanda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
universities and colleges
development

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app