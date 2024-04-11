15 children survive electric shock during temple chariot procession in Kurnool district

April 11, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KURNOOL

Fifteen children had a narrow escape after suffering an electric shock during the chariot procession at a local temple in Chinnatekuru village of Kallur mandal in Kurnool district on Thursday, April 11.

The children, aged between 8 and 15, were standing close to the chariot when the procession began. A few minutes later, the ‘Ugadi Prabhalu’ (a high-mast lighting decorative material) was brought, which came in contact with an overhead power cable, causing a short circuit and giving the children an electric shock.

Fortunately, a major tragedy was avoided as the power supply was immediately cut off from the snapped cable. The injured children, who mostly suffered minor burns, were taken to the Government General Hospital in Kurnool, where the duty doctors confirmed that all of them were out of danger.

The police visited the village and took up an inquiry into the incident.

