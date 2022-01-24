14,440 fresh cases, 4 deaths in State

24 January 2022 01:05 IST

Four districts report one death each in 24 hours

The State reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 and 14,440 fresh cases of infection in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. It was the highest single-day tally in the past 241 days (since May 28). At 30.95%, the daily test positivity rate of the 46,650 samples tested in the past day was the highest ever reported in the State.

Cumulative tally

The cumulative case tally increased to 21,80,634 and the toll reached 14,542. Active cases increased to 83,610.

The number of recoveries went up to 20,82,482, including 3,969 recoveries in the past day.

Advertising

Advertising

The recovery rate further came down to 95.50%.

East Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts reported one death each in the last 24 hours.

More cases in Vizag

Visakhapatnam reported 2,258 fresh cases. It was followed by Anantapur (1,534), Guntur (1,458), Prakasam (1,399), Kurnool (1,238), Chittoor (1,198), Nellore (1,103), East Godavari (1,012), Srikakulam (921), Kadapa (788), Vizianagaram (614), West Godavari (613) and Krishna (304).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (3,01,755), Chittoor (2,66,149), Guntur (1,88,454), West Godavari (1,83,361), Visakhapatnam (1,77,591), Anantapur (1,66,657), Nellore (1,54,401), Prakasam (1,45,047), Kurnool (1,30,205), Srikakulam (1,29,984), Krishna (1,24,784),Kadapa (1,20,995) and Vizianagaram (88,356).

Bharat tests positive

Staff Reporter in Rajamahendravaram writes: Member of Parliament from Rajamahendravaram Margani Bharat tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. His health condition is stable and he is in home isolation in the city as advised by doctors.

Last week, Mr. Bharat had conducted a grievance redress programme in his constituency and appealed to the YSRCP cadres and general public to be alert about the spread of COVID-19.